Downtown Papillion to see updates, residents are worried

Downtown Papillion is undergoing some redevelopment and the residents are concerned their downtown will lose its “small-town feel” and question what will really be changing.

Downtown Papillion redevelopment plan

Trenton Albers, Communications Manager for the City of Papillion, says this won’t impact the main strip of the downtown.

“The goal of this project is to extend the energy of downtown into these buildings that are vacant,” said Albers.

The 8-acre area is made up of three city-owned buildings, nine privately owned buildings, and public land deemed below standard.

“For the private properties that were deemed blighted or substandard, there’s no obligation for them to participate or do anything at all,” said Albers.

They’re included in the project to give them the option to use TIF funding.

The city-owned buildings are the vacant Public Works building and the Recreation Department building, they’re moving to Papillion Landing in November or December, along with the aging Fire Station.

Right now there’s no say what will move into the empty spaces.

“You could have restaurants or breweries or private space,” said Albers.

A few businesses in the area don’t want to see major changes but Kim Ahlers, a shop owner and President of the Downtown Business Association, welcomes the redo.

“We’re really excited to work to unite the new and old to create a great environment down here in downtown Papillion,” said Ahlers.

Ahlers believes that no matter what moves in downtown, Papillion won’t lose what makes it so special.

“We’re all about small community. Even though there is new coming, we aren’t going to lose the small-town feel,” said Ahlers.

