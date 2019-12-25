Downtown Papillion feels growing pains

"It's sad to me and I know I'm not alone. There are so many changes and businesses come and go and you want to maintain the historic character in the town," Owner of Papillion AntiquesAndrea Saarela said.

Outside her store, Saarela pointed out the old conveyance store and creamery, now replaced with insurance companies and bars.

"It's rapidly changing. They want to bring more people in but you need to maintain the integrity," Saarela said.

She's has rented her space for six-year but has lived in Papillion much longer. A member of the local historical society, she's worried in the surrounding area grows too fast it will draw people away from the small downtowns.

"You have to preserve what you have and you talk to the old-timers and what was...but you have to preserve your history," Saarela said.

She told us when the owner of her building sold it and she found out the new owner wouldn't be offering her a new lease it was heartbreaking. And while she understands there is a price for the progress she hopes people understand what they could potentially be giving up.

"I'm a big proponent of a historic preservation committee," Saarela said.

She hopes as buildings are bought and sold that they are filled with businesses that will bring people to the area. Shops and boutiques instead of offices.

"When I close...there's a shop down the block, she's closing, there will be no retail on the east side of 84th street," Saarela said.