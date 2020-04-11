Downtown Omaha "reverse parade" spreads cheer during pandemic

Cars full of families lined up in downtown Omaha this morning to participate in a reverse style parade.

Mandy Aleksiak, audience services director at the Rose Theater said, “We're super excited to see our audiences. We miss 'em, and we can't wait to engage with our audiences again and have full houses when the time is right."

Until that point -- this -- will have to do.

From the Rose Theater down to the Omaha Children's Museum -- characters are lined up waving to cars in a reverse style parade.

“But we're all wearing our masks because we want to help normalize that look for children."

With the Centers for Disease Control recommendation changing and encouraging everyone to wear masks if they can't keep a safe 6-foot distance -- things can be a little frightening for younger kids.

Caulene Hudson-Pace, teaching artist at the theater said, “They are so perceptive in a way that we don't even realize, so even our energies that we are giving off can affect them, even without speaking to them. And so I really hope that by doing this parade and showing these different characters, all wearing masks, that it's not a scary thing. It's just something that we're going through and we can come out on the other side even better and happier."

Cars started lining up even before the parade started -- kids and parents alike were dressed up.

Some people even brought their dogs and decorated their cars.

On top of your favorite characters -- signs were decorated reminding people to wash their hands and face coverings help.

With the success of today's parade -- Rose Theater and Omaha Children's Museum will work together to set something up like this again in the future.

