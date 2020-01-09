Douglas County supports cash free bail during new session

It’s day two for Nebraska lawmakers and the new session, criminal justice reform is high on the list for many senators.

Matthews had been jailed for nearly four years while awaiting trial. / (MGN)

One idea that seems to have traction is changing the way those who are arrested can get out. Douglas County commissioners are on board with the idea.

Here's how it works right now, a judge assigns a cash bond to someone arrested. They get out if they have the money.

On January first, New York went to no cash bonds as a way to reduce people in jail.

There's been a backlash after some of those suspects who were released on the promise to show up for court was arrested for committing another crime shortly after being released. That’s why the Omaha Police Union wants the status quo.

Tony Conner of Omaha Police Officers Association said, “Some of the things being pushed here in Douglas County -- its east coast and west coast ideas that are not right for the community."

Other lawmakers are suggesting eliminating cash bonds for lesser crimes such as misdemeanors. With Nebraska prisons still overcrowded and understaffed -- changes to the system likely say, legislative observers. It’s still too early to know what issues will have the support.

