Douglas County setting up three COVID-19 test sites in South Omaha

Nebraska National Guard members set up a drive-up COVID-19 testing site Thursday in South Omaha.

Testing is expected to go on at the site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily through Sunday with Guard administering 125 tests each day until supplies run out.

The Nebraska State Patrol will be on-site to direct traffic.

Douglas County Health Department confirmed to 6 News that all three mobile test sites going up in the county this week will be in South Omaha.

As of Tuesday, the county's Hispanic community accounted for nearly half of all confirmed cases of COVID-19. Local leaders told 6 News earlier this week that a lack of safety measures at meat-packing plants were a big part of the problem.

