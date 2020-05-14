Douglas County setting up three COVID-19 test sites in South Omaha

Nebraska National Guard sets up a COVID-19 test site in South Omaha on Wednesday, May 14, 2020. One World health clinic has been doing all the testing in this area of the city so far and called on the state on Monday for more help. (Tara Campbell / WOWT)
Updated: Thu 12:04 PM, May 14, 2020

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) -- Nebraska National Guard members set up a drive-up COVID-19 testing site Thursday in South Omaha.

Testing is expected to go on at the site from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily through Sunday with Guard administering 125 tests each day until supplies run out.

The Nebraska State Patrol will be on-site to direct traffic.

Douglas County Health Department confirmed to 6 News that all three mobile test sites going up in the county this week will be in South Omaha.

As of Tuesday, the county's Hispanic community accounted for nearly half of all confirmed cases of COVID-19. Local leaders told 6 News earlier this week that a lack of safety measures at meat-packing plants were a big part of the problem.


