Douglas County sees record breaking requests for mail-in ballots

Every registered voter in Douglas County received a card in the mail to request an early ballot and less than one month away from the May 12 primary election, Douglas County voters seem to be responding in an effort to keep more people away from the polls as we continue to look for ways to be safe against COVID-19.

“We’re breaking records every day. We have over 120,000 requests in and we’re still getting around 2,000 to 2,500 a day.”

So far, 20,000 of those ballots requested have been returned and workers are checking them.

Douglas County officials are asking voters to request a mail-in form to vote early at home to avoid dealing with the threat of coronavirus. You can also drop your ballot in one of nine ballot form drop boxes across the county.

The virus has forced officials to consolidate and move some of the polling places in Douglas County.

Brian Kruse, Douglas County election commissioner said, “We started this election season before the virus with 222 polling places across the county and we’re going to end up with about two hundred.”

“So it’s gonna be about 70 polling places total will be in a different place this year than in 18 and that’s about 32 percent.”

Voters who have different polling places will be notified by mail by the election commissioner’s office.

“Folks in Midtown are not going to have to travel to Millard if they want to vote at a polling place. They might have to go a few more blocks but it’s still going to be relatively in their neighborhood.”

Right now, Omaha city parks are closed but they will open up to voters on election day.

“The mayor has said that libraries, parks, pavilions, community centers -- will definitely be open.”

Kruse says they could still use more poll workers.

“Especially folk -- what I would say in that younger generation category 20’s 30’s 40’s -- let our parents and our grandparents sit this one out. Let us make democracy happen this time around.”

Commissioner Kruse tells us if you do receive a mail-in ballot you have to use it to cast your vote. You can't change your mind and go to a polling place to vote.

The deadline to submit a written request for a by-mail ballot is May 1st at 6 PM.

The voter must sign the back of their ballot return envelope.

The Douglas County Election Commissioners Office is closed to the public through May 13.

ADA voters can come into the office to cast their ballots.

If you want to be a poll worker or have any questions you can call the election commissioners office at 402-444-VOTE.