Douglas County sees an increase in positive cases of Tuberculosis

Officials with the Douglas County Health Department say they were told at the end of December there was a person who was visiting from another state that had Tuberculosis.

So far, the Health Department has tested 31 people the person with TB came into close contact with. Of those 31, 14 tested positive for TB.

An official says the department is still investigating, so those numbers could still go up.

“If we identify more people we'll test them and if any of the contacts test positive then we start that process again and see. It’s called like a ring contact investigation we expand as needed,” said, Dr. Anne O’Keefe with the Douglas County Health Department.

There were only 8 confirmed TB cases last year. O’Keefe says the current cases do not constitute an outbreak.

