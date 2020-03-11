Douglas County seeks help investigating exposures in recent coronavirus case

The Douglas County Health Department is looking for the public’s help in a contact investigation regarding the county’s latest COVID-19 case.

According to a release from the DCHD, epidemiologists have determined that the Advanced Auto Parts store on 171st and Maple streets may be a location where the public could have been exposed to coronavirus.

The exposures would have happened during these times:



Monday, March 2 from 12 p.m. until 9 p.m.



Tuesday, March 3 from 1 p.m. until 9 p.m.



Thursday, March 5 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The department reminds the public that although the exposure risk is low, it is recommended that if you visited the store during those hours to monitor yourself for fever and other symptoms.

