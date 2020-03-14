Douglas County reports first community spread COVID-19 case

The Douglas County Health Department is reporting the first local coronavirus case caused by community spread.

The case is a woman in her 60s who was reported as a travel-related case on Friday, March 13. After an investigation, the DCHBD determined the symptoms were there before she traveled.

In addition, two more cases have been confirmed in Douglas County as travel-related. One case is a man in his 50s who just returned from Spain and the other is a man in his 30s who came to this community from Singapore. Both are isolated but not hospitalized, according to the Health Department.

The Health Department is advising the public of additional possible low-level exposure site at the Athletic Club at 200 South 31st Avenue between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. on March 12. This is considered low-risk exposure. Anyone who may have been there been asked to self-monitor for 14-days. This possible exposure site is related to one of the travel cases.

DCHD is continuing contact investigations. The County is now at 16 confirmed cases.