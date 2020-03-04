Douglas County preparing for COVID-19

Another American was released from quarantine at Nebraska Medicine today. That leaves nine left in quarantine. They were passengers on the Diamond Princess Cruise Ship and must test negative for COVID-19 three times over 24 hours before they are released.

Meanwhile, across the country, officials are springing into action to combat the spread of COVID-19. Malls and office buildings are being shut down to be deep cleaned after contact with infected patients.

RELATED: Continuing coverage of the coronavirus

In Nebraska, there are no confirmed cases of the coronavirus. New numbers Wednesday from the Department of Health and Human Services said there have been 12 negative tests and four cases that need further testing.

Despite that, Douglas County does have a plan if that changes.

Justin Frederick, supervisor of communicable disease epidemiology in Douglas County said people shouldn't panic.

"We're probably going to see a case of coronavirus in our community. We're seeing cases pop up all over the country. People just need to be prepared," Frederick explained.

Across the country, the death toll from COVID-19 hit 11 on Wednesday, as the number of cases is on the rise.

While none are in Nebraska, Douglas County is ready.

"My staff is prepared to conduct a contact investigation," Frederick said.

The investigation identifies anyone who might have been in contact with an infected person.

"We would look at who they live with, who are their friends. Where do they work, where do they play," he explained. "And then we'd contact all of those individuals and give them recommendations to keep their families and themselves safe and healthy."

It's something they've dealt with before with tuberculosis and measles cases.

In San Antonio and Washington state, office buildings and malls were closed to be deep cleaned after possible coronavirus contamination.

Frederick says normal Clorox disinfectants kills coronavirus and the disease doesn't survive long outside the body.

"The primary spread of coronavirus we know is from when people cough and sneeze and through their droplets. Those droplets can travel three to six feet," he said.

If you start to feel ill and believe you could have the coronavirus, DHHS says you should call your doctor and be screened over the phone. If your symptoms seem to match with the virus, you'll be given a mask as soon as you walk in.

DHHS also tells us, coronavirus risk for anyone who hasn't traveled outside of Nebraska is low. And since there are no confirmed cases here, there is no evidence of local transmission.