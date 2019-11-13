Douglas County moves 2018 school stabbing to juvenile court, State disappointed

Disappointment from the Douglas County Attorney’s Office Wednesday night regarding a judge’s decision to move a case to juvenile court. The State felt it belonged in adult court.

In October 2018, Omaha Police arrested a 16-year-old boy, accused of stabbing a 15-year-old girl.

Officers say the boy is accused of stabbing the girl multiple times with a knife and then he stabbed himself in the halls at Burke High School.

The state argued the case to be held in adult court due to the serious nature of the crime, but District Court Judge Duane Doughtery issued an order late Wednesday to shift it to juvenile court.

He wrote that while this is a case involving extreme violence, it is the courts’ opinion along with expert testimony that this was a one-time incident for the teen and with no prior record the judge believes rehabilitation in juvenile court, not punishment in the adult system, is the way to go.

