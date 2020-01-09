Douglas County launches school safety concern hotline for community members

Multiple Metro organizations have teamed up to launch a Douglas County Threat Advisory Team that will implement an anonymous reporting system known as Safe2HelpNE.

Safe2HelpNE is a school-related tip hotline that allows students, parents, and community members to submit safety concerns to law enforcement and crisis counselors.

The crisis center will be housed with the Boys Town National Hotline and will be open 24/7. It is designed to allow concerned individuals to speak with trained staff about a safety concern within schools.

Tips can be submitted through the Safe2HelpNE website or by calling 531-299-7233.