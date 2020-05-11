Douglas County election officials, poll workers prepare for Tuesday's primary

There could be a record number of votes cast in Tuesday's statewide primary.

Douglas County election officials are predicting a statewide turnout in the 35 percent range -- much more than the usual 19 to 20 percent.

Officials tested the machines that will be used to count the primary ballots and everything is ready to go.

Early voters have until 8 p.m. tomorrow to get their ballots into one of nine drop boxes located throughout the county.

Voters are still making their way to the dropbox at the Election Commissioner’s Office to cast their votes.

More than 139,000 ballots were mailed out. More than 100,000 have been returned.

“All of those voters, over 100,000 of them so far, who have voted by mail, their voices will be heard first tomorrow night at 8:45,” said Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse.

At 9:45 p.m. the first set of results from election day will be announced.

There are nine brand new counting and tabulating machines ready for election day. Each machine counts 250 ballots per minute.

With so many mail-in ballots, Douglas County officials don’t expect big crowds of voters at the polls.

They do ask if you are voting in person -- be patient and respect social distancing.

“We’re asking voters and poll workers to wear a mask but neither are required because some people have medical reasons that they can’t, or if they have trouble with respiratory issues and things of that nature,” Kruse said.

Poll workers will be provided with masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer and wipes.

Officials said it is too late to put early ballots in the mail. Election officials must have them by 8 p.m. Tuesday and they are prepared for the late early voters.

“If there’s a line of cars at that drop box at 8 o’clock, all those people will be allowed to deposit their ballots,” Kruse said.

Douglas County officials said they began the voting season with 222 polling places. The COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the number to 200 while 65 polling places have moved.

Two-thirds of the moved polling places are because of the coronavirus. Voters who have new polling places should have been contacted by election officials.