Douglas County deputy test positive for COVID-19, possibly exposed to numerous people

One of today’s 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska is a Douglas County deputy attorney.

While we don’t know the identity of the man, we do know he contracted the virus while at training out of town.

“He came back from out of town was in the office all last week and got a phone call from the people he was training with saying somebody he was in close contact with had tested positive,” said Don Kleine.

The Douglas County employee had been in the office for several days and County Attorney Don Kleine says the man could have interacted with upwards of 30 people a day in his office.

“Some people will have to self-quarantine for some time depending on the interaction they had with him,” said Kleine.

When you add courtroom appearances to that number it goes up even more.

“Bailiffs, judges, defense attorneys numerous people that he had dealings with from a work perspective,” said Kleine.

Kleine says this will not slow down his office they’ve actually been preparing for this situation.

“We had some people working from home and now we know those people have not been exposed so we’re going to come in and fill in for the people that have to leave and will continue our operations in that regard,” said Kleine.

Kleine says they are working with the health department to make sure the right people are quarantined and the county attorney’s office is deep cleaned.

The deputy attorney hadn’t been feeling well when he returned from his training trip about 10 days ago and doctors told him to stay home until he felt better which he did, it wasn’t until he found out someone he had been around was positive that he got tested and got his results today.

The county attorney made it clear to us that his office is still fully functioning and will continue to do so. Over the past couple of weeks, they’ve been incorporating more video conferencing to make sure the courts continue to run.

