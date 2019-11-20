Douglas County cracks down on reckless driving before the holidays

You’ll want to slow down in Douglas County, the Sheriff’s office says they’re cracking down on speeders just in time for the holidays.

Authorities say they’ve added two more deputies to their existing traffic unit and concentrating their efforts on problem speed areas.

In the last two days alone they’ve pulled over dozens of drivers going over the speed limit.

Captain Wayne Hudson says, they hope the extra presence on the road will curb aggressive driving.

“Speeding, reckless driving are some of the causes for some of the accidents that were having, people running red lights, people thinking they can make the yellow light and they'll run the yellow light. If we can cut down on some of that behavior then I know we can cut down on some of the severe accidents were having,” said Hudson.

