Douglas County confirms fourth coronavirus case

The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed another presumptive case of coronavirus in the Metro.

According to the release, the woman is in her forties and has recently traveled to California and Nevada. She is recovering at home.

This is the fourth case in Douglas County.

A contact investigation is underway.

The Health Department reminds the public to wash your hands often, stay home when you're sick, and avoid touching your face.