Douglas County Treasurer's Office to open full-time Monday with restrictions

Big changes are on the way for the Douglas County Treasurer's Office to help protect the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The way you pay your vehicle registration and property taxes might look a little bit different going forward.

While the Douglas County Treasurer's Office never closed during the pandemic, leaders here are revamping the way they typically do business.

John Ewing, Douglas County Treasurer said, "Our goal is to process these transactions while keeping our staff safe and while keeping the customers of Douglas County safe, as well."

All five lobbies across the county will be open starting Monday, June 29th.

Plexiglass has already been installed inside the office to separate customers from the employees. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided to those entering but will not be required.

"Wear the mask while you're in line so everyone can be safe when you get to the customer service center window, you can take that mask off and you can converse with the employee," said Ewing.

For those who don't want to wait in line or don't feel comfortable going inside just yet, drop boxes are being installed both inside and outside of all locations.

"So, if they drive up and see that the parking lot is full, they don't even have to come inside to see if they want to wait or not. They can put that in the dropbox, and we will process that the very next morning,” said Ewing.

The Douglas County Treasurer's Offices will be open full-time starting Monday.