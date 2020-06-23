Douglas County Sheriffs seeking help identifying burglary suspects

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is requesting help identifying two suspects who were captured on film breaking into a home near 168th and Blondo.

According to the release, the suspects forced entry through the back door. An estimated $30,000 in designer purses and $50,000 in cash were estimated to have been taken.

The suspects arrived in a vehicle believed to be a white 2014-2017 Toyota Sienna with an unknown dealership plate.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 402-444-6000. Callers may remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.