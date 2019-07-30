Douglas County Sheriff's Office cracking down on reckless motorcycle driving

The Douglas County Sherriff’s Office is cracking down on reckless motorcycle riders by ticketing those who are popping wheelies.

A wheelie is riding on just the back wheel of a bike for a long distance. The Douglas County Sherriff’s Office wants to get it off public streets.

Deputy Jeremy Welsch is a part of a motorcycle unit the County has rolled out to enforce the rules and stop reckless driving among wheelie poppers.

“For the sake of safety motorcycles have headlights well if you’re on your rear tire people aren’t seeing that headlight coming at them so they may not see you,” said Welsch.

According to the Sherriff’s office, the unit’s BMW motorcycles are fully equipped with radar to detect speeding and anything else’s needed to enforce traffic laws.

“I can run their driver’s history I can run their record checks for warrants. For valid license that kind of thing. If they don’t have registration I can run their VIN number here on the bike,” said Welsch.

Omaha City Prosecutor, Matt Kuhse tells Six on Your Side that willful reckless driving carries a sentence of up to 90 days in jail. A conviction can also lead to license revocation.

