Douglas County deputies to respond to high-priority calls only; other changes made to law-enforcement services

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department is changing how they respond to calls starting.

The goal is to keep first responders safe.

In the past deputies would respond to every call in the county. Starting on Wednesday, deputies will only respond to high priority calls.

Lower priority calls will go to a 24/7 staffed telephone hotline.

"That’s so we can reduce the amount of face to face contact our deputies have with the public. Another thing that we are going to be asking the public to do is in certain cases when they call 911 and we are responding, we are going to ask the public to come outside of their homes and meet the deputy outside," said Captain Wayne Hudson, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Hudson says that it is to minimize the exposure of deputies possibly catching the coronavirus when answering calls.

Hudson added that in some cases the caller will be given a mask to wear when they speak with a deputy.

Changes at main office