Inmates sleeping on the floor, Douglas County Jail tackles overcrowding

6 "On Your Side" has learned that 75 inmates are sleeping on the floor of the Douglas County Jail.

It's an overcrowding problem leaders like Michael Myers have been trying to tackle for weeks now. It's a problem that has been heightened because of new safety renovations being done at the jail.

"We are full. That is a good way it," said Myers.

Myers is the director of the jail. As of Monday morning, he tells us the jail had 1,374 inmates. Over the weekend, that number was 1,377.

"When we have full capacity, anything over 1,350 makes us feel full because we have so many people who can't be housed with other individuals," said Myers.

6 "On Your Side" obtained photos from inside the jail. In one area male inmates are sleeping on the gym floor in bed 'boats', or temporary cots.

The type of inmates you will find here are non-violent, maybe some shoplifters or those who failed to appear for court.

"They are in just as much of a secure location as they would have been if they are in a housing unit," said Myers.

With more inmates, that means more mandatory overtime on the jail staff. Particularly for those working overnights - where there is more activity.

"When we are full that adds to the challenges to our department as a whole. I always take my hat off to our staff and officers who deal with those situations every day willingly," said Myers.

Despite staffing issues, Myers says they are still maintaining adequate staffing around the clock.

"System change takes a while, and the impact is felt over time it's not felt overnight," said Myers.