Douglas County Health offers safe tips for holiday cooking

The Douglas County Health Department is offering tips on how to prepare your turkeys for a safe holiday season. Foodborne illness can send your holiday plans straight to urgent care, here are some basic rules to follow to keep your holiday merry.

• Wash your hands before and after handling food. Don’t prepare food if you are ill.

• Always wash utensils in soap and water.

• Decide in advance if you want a fresh or frozen turkey along with what size you’d like.

• If you buy a frozen turkey, make sure you have freezer space.

• Buy fresh turkeys only one or two days before cooking.

• To thaw a frozen turkey, place the bird in its original wrapper in the refrigerator, at or below 40 degrees F, in a container to hold dripping blood and juices.

• Allow about 24 hours of thawing time for each 4 to 5 pounds of turkey. Thawed turkeys can be kept in the refrigerator for one to two days.

• If you forget to thaw your turkey you can submerge the turkey in cold water and change that water every 30 minutes. You need to allow about 30 minutes of defrosting time per pound of turkey. Cook immediately once it has thawed.

• It is safe to cook a turkey from the frozen state. The cooking time will take at least 50 percent longer. Remove the giblets package first.

• Roast at 325 degrees F until it is cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees F in all parts including the stuffing. Use a food thermometer. Even turkeys with pop-out thermometers should be tested under the wings and thighs to make sure they are thoroughly cooked.

• Take the stuffing out of the bird before storing and use leftovers within 4 days.

The DCHD also reminds celebrators that your turkey will slice more easily if you let it stand for 20 minutes and allow the juices to settle. Make sure to refrigerate leftovers within the first couple of hours after dinner.

If you are looking for some recipe inspiration head to 6 News Mr. Food recipe page to find recipes for turkey, pie, sides, and much more.

