Douglas County Health announces Masks for the Many program

The Douglas County Health Department announced a partnership with the Eastern Nebraska/Western Iowa Medical Reserve Corps to launch "Masks for the Many."

The program is looking for donations of 100 percent cotton fabric, elastic of any size or color and any color of thread to make cloth masks for daily use.

Volunteers to sew masks are also needed.

Donated materials can be taken to the Eastern Nebraska/Western Iowa Medical Reserve Corps at 1414 S. Washington St. in Papillion. The group may be contacted at easternnebraskamrc@gmail.com or call (402) 739-9052.