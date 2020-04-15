Douglas County health director anticipates COVID-19 peak at end of April

Acknowledging the past five weeks have been challenging as communities work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said Wednesday the models show Nebraska's peak number of hospitalizations due to the virus should come at the end of April.

That means those exposures could be happening right now, Pour said at the Douglas County Board of Health meeting Wednesday morning. She also told the board that 18 county residents say they have fully recovered from COVID-19.

Pour was also asked her opinion of the planned re-opening of Nebraska Crossing; she said she was disappointed in the decision.

Pour said the county's directed health measure will be amended in coming days, and that Gov. Pete Ricketts' "six rules" for Nebraska have been beneficial for the state.

Pour also reported that there are more testing sites available than there were a month ago. She said the state is working with multiple hotels to develop sites for first-responders to quarantine away from their families if they contract COVID-19.