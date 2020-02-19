Douglas County Health Dept. holds meeting on coronavirus

A meeting of the Douglas County Health Board Wednesday has shed light on the number of residents in the area who were asked to stay home and self-monitor for signs of coronavirus.

Beyond the 57 Americans who were or still are in quarantine at Camp Ashland, about 50 locals who traveled back from China have been monitored by the DCHD.

Those 50 were asked to stay home for 14 days and to check their temperatures twice each day. All but five of that group

have completed the 14 day period and are doing well.

