Douglas County Health Dept.: Tips for a safe Halloween

The Douglas County Health Department and Children’s Hospital and Medical Center are reminding parents that Halloween is supposed to be fun, but only if it’s safe.

In a release from the Organizations, they offer a few tips for making the holiday a safe one.



When considering a costume, make sure your child will visible to passing drivers when it gets dark. Plan for brighter costumes, add reflective tape to dark ones or add light-up accessories.



Consider the size of the costume. Costumes that are too big can cause trips or falls.



Use non-toxic face paint instead of masks to help them see and flame resistant clothing to protect them from lit jack-o-lanterns.



Carry a flashlight, broken glow-sticks can cause burning and irritation to the mouth and eyes.



Use crosswalks when available, walk, never run, and only approach well-lit houses. Never enter a stranger’s home.



Dr. Adi Pour, the Douglas County Health Director suggests that replacing surgery treats with healthy ones and taking the walk around the block are good ways to make the holiday a healthier one.

The release states that apples, trail mix, bananas, raisins, pretzels, or small toys are other popular options for Halloween handouts.

They do although, remind parents to check over the treats at the end of the night. Parents should throw away anything age-inappropriate, choking hazards, anything unwrapped, spoiled, or that may appear suspicious.

