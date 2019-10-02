Douglas County Health Department encourages people to get their flu shot

The Douglas County Health Department is urging the community to get their flu shots.

According to a release from the Douglas County Health Department, the most recent flu season that ended in the spring saw 3,872 confirmed cases of influenza. They believe this number is just the start considering some don’t go to the doctor when ill.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were roughly 40 million cases of flu last season in the United States. They also estimate as many as 61,000 deaths.

It is recommended that flu shots are received by the end of October.

The vaccination is highly recommended for pregnant women, people over 65, those with asthma, diabetes, or chronic lung disease, according to the release.

The 2019-2020 vaccine is available at health care providers and pharmacies throughout the community. It protects against three or four strains of flu and is available as an injection, or nasal spray, according to the release.

“The vaccine requires about two weeks before it can provide protection, so the sooner you get a flu shot the better,” said Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour. “The vaccine is your best protection against the seasonal flu and protects the people around you.”

