Douglas County Health Department debuts Air Quality Website

The tool comes in the form of the department's new Air Quality Website that will let you monitor the air in the metro Omaha area.

The site allows you to check pollutants like particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and ozone as well as providing the local seasonal pollen count.

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said, “Douglas County generally has good air quality, but, it still needs to be monitored for people who spend time working outdoors and others who have respiratory issues. For some people, that knowledge literally is a life-saver.”

The Health Department's Air Quality Section has been using the Air Quality Index for daily forecast. Department officials say the new website offers more information for making healthy choices.

