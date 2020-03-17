Douglas County Health Department confirms state's 21st case of COVID-19; UNMC updates patients' status

The Douglas County Health Department has confirmed the state's 21st case of COVID-19: a man in this 30s who was exposed in another state where coronavirus is known to be spreading.

In its release about the newest cases, including two announced during Monday's news conference, the health department listed the following new exposure times and locations:

Prairie Life Center location at 84th and Q streets from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 14

location at 84th and Q streets from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, March 14 Natural Grocers location at 7831 Dodge St. on from 8-9 p.m. Thursday, March 12; and from 2:45-3:15 p.m. Sunday, March 15

location at 7831 Dodge St. on from 8-9 p.m. Thursday, March 12; and from 2:45-3:15 p.m. Sunday, March 15 Amateur Coffee, located at 3913 Cuming St., from 8-8:30 a.m. Friday, March 13; and 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14

Health officials recommend anyone who may have been in those locations at the listed times should self-monitor for symptoms including a fever, cough, sore throat, or difficulty breathing.

"If you have COVID-19 symptoms, or develop symptoms, contact your health care provider and tell them how you are feeling," the release states. "Please notify them of any potential exposure to a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus. We ask that you call ahead before you go to the doctor’s office or an emergency room."

UNMC/Nebraska Medicine

One evacuee from the Diamond Princess cruise ship may be cleared to leave the UNMC/Nebraska Medicine quarantine unit in the next day or two, officials announced Tuesday.

In its daily update, UNMC/Nebraska Medicine said eight Nebraskans who were passengers on the Grand Princess cruise ship are now home and in self-quarantine.

A 36-year-old Omaha woman remains in critical condition at UNMC while a former Diamond Princess passenger who suffered injuries from a ground-level fall is in good condition.