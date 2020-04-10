Douglas County Election Commission urges voters to use mail-in ballots

The Nebraska primary is on and so is the push for early balloting.

The Nebraska primary is on and so is the push for early balloting. Voting sites will be open across Nebraska on May 12. But the message from local leaders is simple; vote in May but please vote by mail.

Brian Kruse, Douglas County Election Commissioner: “The election is going to happen."

An urgent plea for voters: vote from the comfort of your own home this time around.

Kruse says 100,000 voters have already requested ballots by mail.

“That is telling us people don't want to go to their polling locations, at least for this election."

While the goal is to get more people to vote by mail -- polling locations will still be open across the county.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says leaders did not want to suppress voters.

Now -- a request to help out those who typically work at polling sites.

Officials say they need younger, healthy people to step up and work at the polling locations.

Kruse: "Let our parents and grandparents sit this election out. Let us make democracy happen this time around."

Some of the sites have been moved for people to be able to still practice social distancing while voting.

Leaders say all registered voters will be getting an update on the changes in the mail.

Kruse: “We are able to use large spaces in those buildings like gymnasiums and things of that nature so we can do the social distancing for poll workers and for voters."

Director of the Douglas County Health Department Dr. Adi Pour says while she understands the need to have polling locations open she would rather people vote from home.

Pour: "From a health perspective I would prefer everyone vote by mail."

The bond for Omaha's roads will be on the ballot this time around.

Stothert says if it wasn't on the ballot for the May 12 election, it wouldn't be able to be voted on again for two years.

