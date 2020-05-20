Douglas County Director of Health pushes for more testing

Health officials say they want to see testing expanded throughout Douglas County.

The Douglas County Director of Health says she would want to see more testing sites throughout Omaha.

In the past two weeks, there has been testing done by One World Health, the Nebraska National Guard, and from Test Nebraska.

The locations of drive-thru test sites have been in South Omaha, North Omaha, and at the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha.

"We are looking for more opportunities where testing could occur we know test Nebraska which is now at the CHI center is looking for different sites and we are working on where we would it make sense to move them over time,” said Dr. Adi Pour.

Dr. Pour says as of now the Nebraska National Guard will continue testing in South Omaha for the next two weeks. She also says she would like to see Test Nebraska move to sites in Fremont and Valley.

