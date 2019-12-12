Douglas County Deputy saves woman using CPR

A 40-year-old transplant patient is alive tonight thanks to the quick action of a Douglas County Sheriff's deputy.

Russ Swanson is a 24-year veteran of the Sheriff's Office. While on patrol near 168th and Fort streets Wednesday, a medical emergency went out in his area.

A woman had been found on the floor of her home and she was not breathing.

A relative could not revive the woman. Then, Deputy Swanson arrived on the scene.

"I took over and started chest compressions, two cycles of a minute 20 reps each. We couldn't tell if she was breathing or not, it was very faint. Halfway through the CPR, she started to gurgle so I tried to clear her airway. If she is 100 percent out of the woods it makes me feel really good," said Swanson.

Deputies had also just completed a CPR certification class just two weeks ago.

A relative, who asked for privacy said the woman is hospitalized but doing better.