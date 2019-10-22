Douglas County Crime Lab to hires experienced crime scene investigator

The Douglas County Sherriff’s Office has announced that Angela Sue Moore is their newest Crime Scene Investigation hire.

Moore is originally from Omaha and graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry and a Master of Forensic Science Degree from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

According to a release, after graduation, Moore worked as an analytical chemist, environmental analyst, and laboratory manager. For the last 12 years, she has been the Forensic Technician for the Newport News Police Department in Virginia.

Moore has worked at hundreds of major crime scenes, both criminal and federal, including mass fatality incidents. According to the release, she attended the National Forensic Academy in Tennessee and qualified as a Certified Crime Scene Investigator through the International Association for Identification. She taught Bloodstain Pattern Analysis courses to various local law enforcement agencies, the United Air Force, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, and the Tidewater Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

