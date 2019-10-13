Douglas County Corrections inmate dies

Authorities say that Jessica Wolfe, 32, was found unresponsive in her cell by Douglas County Correctional Officers Saturday morning and later died at the hospital.

According to a statement from Corrections Director Mike Myers, Wolfe was found at 8:52 a.m. on Saturday. Emergency medical care was initiated and she was then taken by Fire Department medics to the hospital where emergency care continued. She later died.

Corrections officials said they would have no further comment pending the resolution of a grand jury investigation. That investigation is required by state law when there is an in-custody death.

Officials said Wolfe was taken into their custody on August 12th for Possession of Methamphetamine.