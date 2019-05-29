Douglas County Corrections data to help jails improve mental health strategies

The number of people with mental illness in jails across the country has reached crisis levels, and the same is true in Douglas County. Corrections officials here are collecting data and developing programs and strategies to deal with the issue.

Officials at Douglas County Corrections are making efforts on how to deal with mentally ill inmates.

It cost taxpayers about $100 a day to pay for inmates at the Douglas County Jail, and that cost goes up if that inmate suffers from a mental illness.

“Jail is the absolute worst place to be treated for mental illness,” Douglas County Commissioner Mary Ann Borgeson said. “But our system is set up where someone has to commit an act of violence against himself or others before they can get help we in essence have criminalized mental illness.”

About 34% of the more than 1,200 inmates in the correctional center have mental issues.

In April 2015, Douglas County got involved in Stepping Up, a national initiative to reduce the number of people in jail with mental illness.

The Stepping Up initiative has named Douglas County as one of 13 innovator counties in the country for its expertise in collecting baseline data on the number of people in its jail who have mental illness. As such, Douglas County will help other counties improve their data-collection methods by participating in training sessions and sharing information.

“Stepping Up is not a program or a service,” said Vicki Maca with Region 6 Behavioral Healthcare. “It’s a framework that has a roadmap that helps counties identify strategies to reduce the number of people in jail who have a mental illness.”

The initiative includes strategies aimed at collecting information

How many people are in jail with serious mental illness

How long the mentally ill are in jail

How well corrections departments are connecting the mentally ill to services and programs before they leave jail

How often are the mentally ill returned to jail

Officials with Douglas County say they have fought the responsibility of dealing with the mentally ill for a long time, but now, they are taking responsibility to deal with the issue.

“We have become the provider of last resort,” Maca said. “We are the collection point for the problems that society should have dealt with somewhere else.”

