Tempers flare as Douglas County Commissioners argue over the limitations of holding a public meeting during a pandemic.

Social distancing rules created an unusual backdrop and heated discussions for the first county commissioners meeting this month.

Because the usual setting is under renovation, a 7th-floor conference room at the city hall served as the meeting space.

Chairs six feet apart. Some commissioners wearing gloves. Others wearing masks. Four commissioners appeared in person. Three on the phone.

Commissioner Mike Boyle was told on the phone by a deputy county attorney that open meeting rules, among other things, prevented him from making motions.

So when he was asked to vote Boyle voted Eunach, suggesting he lacks or is losing power based on the circumstances.

Mike Boyle said, “That’s unbelievable you’re declaring I don’t have the right to vote.”

Commissioner Clare Duda said, “A vote is a yes, no or abstention. Not I’m a Eunach.”

The next commissioner's meeting is in a month.

The county board approved a handful of budget changes, several are connected to the COVID-19 response, $300,000 for security equipment for Douglas County Corrections, and $100,000 dollars for the election commission so everyone can receive a primary election mailing. Along with $70,000 to the public defender's office for tablets to better communicate with their clients in jail.

