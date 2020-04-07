Douglas County Commissioner recommends early ballot requests to avoid crowds at polls

Douglas County officials are asking all registered voters to ask for an early ballot in order to vote at home and avoid social contact at the polls.

So far close to 85,000 registered voters have requested ballots so they can vote at home.

With the threat of COVID-19 things could always change but right now Nebraska officials plan to conduct the May 12th primary as scheduled, but things will be a bit different this year.

The Douglas County Election Commissioner says the threat of COVID-19 is forcing some polling places to shut down for the upcoming primary.

The virus is affecting our day to day lives and Election Day will be no different. Some polling places in Douglas County are being consolidated and some will change locations because right now the virus is in control.

“A lot of those polling places are going to schools the schools are closed through the 31st of May so they’ve been gracious to allow us into their buildings so voters if we are moving your polling places you will get a postcard from us that will be mid to late April,” said Brian Kruse, Douglas County Election Commissioner.

Douglas County election commissioner Brian Kruse says for safety reasons there will be no voting at retirement centers and Omaha housing authority facilities.

Douglas County democrats and republicans are concerned about the changes, and the safety of the voters.

“I guess my biggest concern would be just making sure that the people who have received their absentee ballots and they want to vote by mail that they get those turned back in,” said a voter.

With the coronavirus threat dominating the headlines both parties believe voters are still paying attention to the upcoming primary.

The deadline to request a ballot by mail is May 1, your green request card has to be in the election commissioner’s office by 6 p.m.

Officials ask that you send in only one request, sending in more than one will slow the process. Commissioner Kruse says Douglas County is also looking for poll workers to help with the election for more information go to the election commissioners website.

