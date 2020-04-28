Community updates: Marriage licenses, PACE, public access

Here are some local updates for Douglas County, including upcoming events.

PACE

A drive-thru registration event for Police Athletics for Community Engagement (PACE) will be held May 2 from 9 a.m. to noon.

Registration is for the following free summer athletic programming:

Co-Ed Soccer - ages 5-7

Co-Ed Soccer – ages 8-18

Girls Soccer - ages 8-14

Co-Ed Baseball - ages 8-14

To register, families can drive to Metropolitan Community College - South Omaha Campus located at 2902 Edward Babe Gomez Ave. to pick up a registration form.

Families must complete the registration form while staying in their car and drive to the drop-off station in the next parking lot.

Those who do can receive a free kickball or football, sidewalk chalk, and bubbles.

The date for a registration event in northeast Omaha will be announced soon. More information can be found online at paceomaha.org.found online at paceomaha.org.

Omaha Douglas Public Building Commission

The Omaha Douglas Public Building Commission has extended limited public access policies at the Hall of Justice and Civic Center through May 17.

The commission announced the extension is subject to review as conditions warrant. All-access policies and procedures previously in place will continue throughout the period.

This includes all courts and offices in the complex.

Douglas County Clerk's Office

The Douglas County Clerk's Office will continue to issue marriage licenses only by mail until further notice, the office announced Tuesday morning.

No specific date has been determined for when the office will allow in-person visits from the public.

When applying for a marriage license via mail, applicants need a completed marriage license application, a copy of each applicant's ID, and $34 for the license fee.

They can mailed at the Douglas County Clerk, 1819 Farnam Street, Room H08, Omaha, NE, 68183.

The office can be contacted at (402) 444-6080 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at douglascountyclerk.org.

Those who are having a marriage ceremony at the courthouse are responsible for bringing their own witnesses.