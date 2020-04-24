LIVE -- Omaha-Douglas County COVID-19 update

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour, and other officials will give an update on the local COVID-19 response at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert, Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour, and other officials gave an update on the local COVID-19 response Friday. (File photo)

Pour reported there are now 376 positive cases in Douglas County of COVID-19 and 14 deaths -- all with co-morbidities or underlying conditions.

"We have a positivity rate of 9.3 percent, and we have 6.8 cases per 10,000 citizens," Pour explained.

Earlier this week testing was opened up so physicians could order tests for non-priority persons. This meant an increase in cases, she said.

In Douglas County, 22 percent of cases are African-American, 14 percent are Hispanic and eight percent are Asian, Pour said.

"As of today, we have 553 beds available with an occupancy rate of 59 percent and 42 COVID-19 patients," she said. "We have a total of 352 ventilators. We used to have 400 but we sent some to western Nebraska because they needed them. 15 are being used for COVID patients."

As Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced changes in the state's directed health measures to begin May 4, Pour said steps will be taken on how Douglas County moves forward.

"Two things are going to stay the same: social distancing is still one of the areas where we don't back off. And 10 person rule in gathering. We will change that in some incidents but there is still the 10 person rule," Pour said.

Elective surgeries and procedures will be allowed again May 4 onward as long as the medical facility in question has enough beds and equipment.

Churches will also be exempt from the 10 person rule including events like weddings and funerals, Pour said.

