Douglas County Board of Health declares racism as public health crisis

The Douglas County Board of Health declared racism a public health crisis during its meeting Wednesday morning.

Photo: Twentyfour Students / CC BY-SA 2.0 | Photo: woodleywonderworks / CC BY 2.0

"More than 100 studies have linked racism to worse health outcomes," the declaration states.

"Racism and segregation in Douglas County have exacerbated a health divide resulting in disparities for premature deaths, death rates for cardiovascular disease and cerebrovascular disease, average and median age of deaths."

