Douglas Co. Board races to help renters facing eviction due to COVID-19 impacts

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is racing to get funds to renters who face eviction because of issues with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ moratorium on evictions for tenants who lost their jobs due to the coronavirus ended in May.

Board members Tuesday voted to give some of the county’s CARES Act funds to help with the problem -- but they don’t know how long it will take to get the money into the hands of people who need it.

There are many residents in Douglas County who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and are in danger of losing the roof over their heads.

Douglas County Commissioner James Cavanaugh proposed setting aside $1 million to help those behind in their rent because of COVID-19.

“Renters assistance, utilities assistance, food, and health care assistance are all things that COVID impacted individuals in Douglas County need -- and so far have not received,” Cavanaugh said.

County commissioners increased the amount of rent assistance to $10 million but they did not have a way to distribute the money.

“I think the quickest way to get this money distributed is to use some organizations already existing in the community who do this day-in and day-out,” said Commissioner Mike Boyle.

A Nebraska taxpayer watchdog organization told Douglas County officials that CARES funding should be used for COVID-19 related expenses only.

“However, there are thousands of other citizens similarly suffering financial hardship, difficulty paying mortgages, paying utility bills and paying their property taxes,” said Doug Kagan, president of Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom. “The county commissioners should not play favorites.”

“We seem to be uniquely concerned with helping the right poors and not the wrong poors when it comes to these matters of funding,” said Omaha resident Will Timmins.

Later this week a committee will meet to discuss how to distribute the CARES Act funds for COVID-19 impacted renters.

Omaha Together One Community is a community faith-based group. They would like to see the county board contribute $35 million to rental assistance in Douglas County.