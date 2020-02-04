Douglas Co. Board of Commissioners question citizen comments in a heated debate

Tense moments in The Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting this morning. It's all surrounding whether to get rid of public comments at the start of each meeting.

There was a lengthy conversation about the possibility of getting rid of citizen comments. Person after person got up to voice their concerns. The discussion was put on today's agenda by Commissioner Mike Boyle.

He says the way public comment currently works, the commissioners aren't allowed to respond to citizens.

Boyle says he wants to continue hearing from the public -- but says commissioners should be able to have a conversation of their own.

Nicole Le Clerc a concerned citizen said, "It's time for you all to be a little quiet and listen to us and decide ok do we put it on the agenda for next time? But, to completely shut us up, we'll see what happens at the polling booth."

Mike Boyle with the Douglas Co. Board of Commissioners said, "Silence is consent. That's how we feel when an open discussion when you come, I can't talk to you. And that's not fair because I want to have a conversation."

Things at times got heated between Commissioner James Cavanaugh and chair Clare Duda.

No decisions were made during the meeting.

