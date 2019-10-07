Door to door meat salesman leaves couple with questions

It wasn’t a good weekend to grill steaks for a Sarpy County couple. Not because of the weather, but because of the quality of meat they received from a door to door salesman.

For safety reasons, the couple asked to not be identified, but say the salesman made an appetizing offer.

“We didn’t ask if he had a permit, didn’t even give it a thought,” said the customer. “It was silly of us to accept it.”

The couple paid the salesman $375 for meat, they say failed to meet promises.

“Like I’ll send you a receipt, didn’t do it. I’ll stamp in the company name, writes his name instead,” said the customer.

The name written on the couple’s check doesn’t match any Sarpy County peddler’s permits.

Megan Barrett with Sarpy County said, “Anyone in Sarpy County jurisdiction does have to have a peddlers license and that is something they have to carry with them at all times.”

The couple says the meat salesman claimed to be with Iowa Steak Company which has a Better Business Bureau F rating.

“It’s hard when you’re dealing with frozen meat to be able to evaluate the quality of it. So, call us and let us check out the company that’s standing in front of you so you can make a more informed decision,” said Jim Hegarty with the Better Business Bureau.

The couple says they can’t tell what the meat is, it has a funny taste, and that it’s pretty chewy.

The salesman left a cell phone number with the couple but our messages haven’t been returned. The number for Iowa Steak Company, provided by the Better Business Bureau doesn’t answer.

The Better Business Bureau reminds people to ask for a peddlers permit, be suspicious of a request to make a check out to a person instead of a business and to check with the Better Business Bureau before buying.

