‘Don’t do it,’ says teen severely burned doing fire challenge

A Michigan teen is warning others about the dangers of a social media challenge.

Miyah Landers spent two months bed-bound in a hospital in a body suit of bandages. She’s now speaking out against to social media challenge.(Source: WXYZ/CNN)

It's one she knows well. It put her in the hospital for months.

"I just didn't believe that it happened," said the teen’s mother, Brandi Sholar.

When her 13-year-old Miyah Landers’ body went up in flames, Sholar ran for help.

"As I'm getting out of the bed, she runs past our bedroom on fire from her knees to her hair," Sholar said. "I was scared. I was terrified that I was about to lose my daughter. It was so much fire and all she was doing was crying."

Miyah spent two months bed-bound in a hospital in a body suit of bandages.

Nearly a year later, the teen is speaking out about the horrifying experience and what happened.

Miyah said she and a couple friends decided to mimic the Fire Challenge they saw on YouTube. It’s a disturbing challenge when a person uses a flammable liquid to light themselves on fire. They typically have water nearby.

She said a friend tried it and accidentally set her on fire.

"Don't do it because it's not worth it,” Miyah said. “It's just not worth it."

She now wants to advocate on behalf of burn survivors.

She started a clothing line and is in the process of putting together care packages with inspirational messages to share with other burn victims at local hospitals.

“I feel obligated to,” Miyah said. “I’ve been through it, so I feel a need as if I have to help.”

It's been almost a year since half of Miyah's body was burned and she's finally back to doing the things she loves like playing sports and styling hair.

She has a GoFundMe page to help pay for her care packages.

