Don't call 911 for New Year's Eve fireworks complaints in Omaha

Omaha Police are reminding residents of the city's ordinance on New Year's fireworks.

Fireworks are allowed to be set off in the city from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Complaints should not be made to 911; instead, call non-emergency number 402-444-5802 in order to emergency lines open for those incidents where there is immediate danger or urgent threat to safety or property.

"During the upcoming holiday period, the police department will be deploying patrol officers in specific areas of the city that have the highest amount of illegal gun and fireworks activity as recorded by ShotSpotter on New Year’s Eve last year," according to an OPD release.

Those in possession of fireworks in Omaha must be at least 16 years old, the release states. Teens ages 12-15 are allowed to use fireworks if under the direct supervision of someone at least 19 years old.

Flying lanterns are prohibited in the state of Nebraska, the OPD release states.

Those in violation of the Omaha ordinance may be cited for a criminal violaion and may be made to pay $300 for the first offense; $400 for the second; and $500 for third and subsequent offenses.