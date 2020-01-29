Don Bacon files for re-election

Congressman Don Bacon has filed for re-election.

Bacon says that he's put together a team of hundreds of volunteers and is looking forward to continuing to serve.

"The 2020 election will have lasting repercussions for our district, state, and nation," said Bacon. "I believe we can work together to find solutions to the issues we all care about, like lowering healthcare costs, strengthening our national security against growing threats, and reforming immigration. We share the same priorities, and our team has a great track record of success. I'm grateful for the chance to represent this district again."