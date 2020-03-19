Domino’s to hire 10,000 employees

(CNN) - Pizza delivery giant Domino’s is looking to hire 10,000 workers to meet increased demand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

People are staying home and restaurants are closed, meaning there is a higher demand for food delivery and takeout.

The chain needs to fill positions in stores and factories, including chefs, customer service representatives and managers.

The company's CEO said Domino's wants to not only meet the consumers' need for food, but also provide income for people who have been laid off or furloughed.

Domino's stocks were up more than 10% Thursday. One of the few bright spots in the market as shares in other companies tumble.

