Dolly Parton admits to this beauty no-no

Country music star Dolly Parton is known for always being dolled up.

The singer has made no secret of her fixation with makeup, clothes and the like.

“I’m no natural beauty,” the Grammy winner has often said. “If I’m going to have any looks at all, I’m going to have to create them.”

As it turns out, the country star sleeps with her makeup on.

That’s considered a beauty no-no, but Parton has her reasons.

“I clean my face in the mornings,” the 73-year-old told the New York Times. “You never know if you’re going to wreck the bus, you never know if you’re going to be somewhere in a hotel and there’s going to be a fire. So, I leave my makeup on at night and clean my face in the morning.”

The American Academy of Dermatology recommends both men and women wash their face once in the morning, once at night and after heavy sweating.

Parton says she stole her style from the town prostitute where she grew up in eastern Tennessee.

“When I was little, I patterned my look after the town trollop,” she told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” in 2016.

“And I thought she was the most beautiful thing. She had all this makeup and hair and all the tight clothes and everything I wanted. So, it impressed me.”

The childhood experience led to her lifelong obsession with glamour and plastic surgery, eventually prompting two of her more famous quotes.

“It costs a lot of money to look this cheap!” and “If I see something saggin’, baggin’, or draggin’, I’m gone have it nipped, tucked, or sucked!”

Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.