Dog trapped on freeway wall rescued by strangers

A Texas man wants to thank two men who helped rescue his dog after she became trapped along a freeway.

A man is looking for two people who helped save his dog from a Texas freeway wall. (Source: KTRK/photo handout/CNN)

He doesn’t know who the men are, where they’re from or where they were heading when they decided to help.

Home, happy and with one heck of a story, 8-year-old Sookie took herself on a very long walk over the streets of Houston.

Avrim Fishkind, Sookie’s owner, said she disappeared last Thursday after the people painting his house left a gate open.

Fishkind said Sookie is usually a very good girl and sticks around the house, but for whatever reason that day, she ran.

The search for her involved many online posts, fliers, walks around the neighborhood and even robocalls.

Four days later, the phone rang.

"I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we have your dog,’ and I was so excited," said Casey Joshi, who helped rescue Sookie.

The dog was found just a few feet under the freeway.

"She was terrified," said Patricia Alnaser, who also helped rescue Sookie.

Her rescue involved a can of food, a really tall ladder, lots of patience, lots of running and several caring strangers.

Joshi and Alnaser are just two of the good souls who came to Sookie’s rescue, eventually getting her down and back home.

But this happy ending isn’t quite done yet.

Two mystery men provided the ladder used to rescue Sookie.

Alnaser said one of the men went up the ladder and tried to get the dog. Joshi said the men had also gotten a can of food.

The men were a big help, but nobody got their names.

Fishkind said he owes them a huge thanks.

“They said they had to get to the airport,” Fishkind said. “I don't know anything about what happened to them. They’re just two men that I really have to thank."

Fishkind is hoping someone will be able to identify the two men. Sookie’s family are calling them “their heroes.”

Copyright 2019 KTRK via CNN. All rights reserved.