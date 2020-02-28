Dog found stabbed on the mend, up for adoption

A dog that was stabbed more than 15 times in western Nebraska before being rescued by the Nebraska State Patrol is on the mend and now has a name.

A dog found hurt near McCook is on the mend and up for adoption.

“Trooper” was rushed to an animal hospital earlier this month in McCook after troopers found him with injuries.

James Wagner, 29, is accused of attacking the dog.

The NSP said they began investigating after multiple people saw blood on Wagner, who is a transient.

He is now charged with animal cruelty.

Trooper is now up for adoption at the McCook Humane Society and has already had several people say they are interested.